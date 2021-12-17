Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.60. 221,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,091. The company has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

