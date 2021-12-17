Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,603. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

