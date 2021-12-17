$72.73 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report sales of $72.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.14 billion and the highest is $73.95 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $287.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.99 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $316.21 billion to $320.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $489.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,268. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $496.96. The company has a market capitalization of $461.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,370,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

