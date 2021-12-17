ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Market Cap Hits $90.20 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $90.20 million and $2.45 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.53 or 0.08277743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00077010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.40 or 1.00065408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 83,780,272 coins and its circulating supply is 83,728,413 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

