ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $809,906.19

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 69.5% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $809,906.19 and $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

