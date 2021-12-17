Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Clariant stock remained flat at $$19.49 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Clariant has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

