Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.74 and a 200-day moving average of $484.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

