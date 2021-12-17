Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $184.60 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,602,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 26.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $661.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

