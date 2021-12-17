Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $311.76 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.59 and its 200 day moving average is $300.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

