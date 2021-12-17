AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.