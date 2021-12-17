Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 64,281 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $179,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. 61,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,603. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

