HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

HEI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. 16,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.