Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $685.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $695.00 to $685.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $13.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

