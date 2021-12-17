$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.20. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:UNF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.63. 1,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,148. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.67. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $189.84 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 737 shares of company stock valued at $150,595. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.