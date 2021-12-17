Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $95.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.31 million and the lowest is $95.20 million. Appian posted sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $359.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

APPN traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,423. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 199.6% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 112.5% in the second quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Appian by 67.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.