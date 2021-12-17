$4.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post $4.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 22.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Lear by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 256,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $175.54. 29,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,971. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

