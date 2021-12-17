StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $215.68 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StormX has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StormX

STMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

