Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 165 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded up $15.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.96. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.