Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Down 48.8% in November

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 149,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 95.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. 3,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

