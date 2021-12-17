Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Up 70.3% in November

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,200 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 286,600 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,596. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.