Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 6,892 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.66. 927,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,632,617. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

