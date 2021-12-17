Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $930,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. 243,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,518,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

