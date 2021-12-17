Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICUI traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.07. 11,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,724. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

