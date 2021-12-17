Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 144,564 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,564 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $94,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 254,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,133,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 113,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

