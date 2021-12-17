PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average is $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $269.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

