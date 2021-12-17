Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,027 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

