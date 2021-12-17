Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 16,687 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $112,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. 97,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

