Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 31,190 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 3.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $82,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE PM traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,028. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.