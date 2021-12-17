Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 62.9% in November

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the November 15th total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE ASAI remained flat at $$12.85 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

