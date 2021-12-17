International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 67.8% in November

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 252,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other International Money Express news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 18.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $1,248,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $610.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

