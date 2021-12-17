$1.55 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.49. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

SLG traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.