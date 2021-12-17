JustBet (WINR) Hits One Day Volume of $2,191.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $739,478.61 and approximately $2,191.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.83 or 0.08254589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.38 or 1.00012586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

