Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

