True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.7% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 539,732 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

