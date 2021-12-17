Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 5.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Progressive by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 44,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Progressive by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

NYSE:PGR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.01. 46,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.