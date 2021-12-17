Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock opened at $334.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $931.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.