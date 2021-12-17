Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

BDX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $256.36. 13,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,819. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.19.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

