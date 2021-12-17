Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 33 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 591,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,461,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.90. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $261.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

