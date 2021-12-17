Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
SHO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 160,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.