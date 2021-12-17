Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 160,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

