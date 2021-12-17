Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00203081 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

