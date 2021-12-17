IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 13.4% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $96.90 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00379220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.