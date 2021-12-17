Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

