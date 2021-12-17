-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

ROVR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,404,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

