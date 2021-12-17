ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $3,940.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00053108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.54 or 0.08246731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.53 or 1.00011135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

