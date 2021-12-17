Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 11.8%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares shot up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.02 and last traded at $38.99. 38,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 408,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERV. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $375,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,040,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,928,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

