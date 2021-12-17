Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in November

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 5,996,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on KUASF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $$11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,592. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

