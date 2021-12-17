Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Rises By 95.5%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 1,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

