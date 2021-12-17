Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Down 4.4%

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 19,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 865,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

LFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $251,000.

About Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

