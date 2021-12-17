Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 17.4%

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s stock price was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.28. Approximately 267,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 227,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14.

About Zentek (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

