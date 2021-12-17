Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 863068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55.

In related news, Director Kevin Cameron Drover acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,199,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,667.01.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

